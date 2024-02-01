CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Stephens upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 650,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

