Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Update

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 608,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cryoport Stock Down 3.4 %

Cryoport stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cryoport has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

