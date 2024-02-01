Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $239.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.86.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

