Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $610,628 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 300.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

