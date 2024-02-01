Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 300.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Customers Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE CUBI opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
