Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $60.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $610,628. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

