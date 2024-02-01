CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $26.55. CVRx shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 14,715 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,388,000. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,435,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

