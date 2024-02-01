Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,977,031.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $445,320. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

