DA Davidson Comments on Banc of California, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Further Reading

