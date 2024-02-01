DA Davidson Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.31.

NYSE:CFR opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

