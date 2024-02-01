Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

DAR opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

