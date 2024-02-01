Dave Perrill Sells 22,500 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 22,500 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$100,575.00.
Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Dave Perrill sold 30,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$129,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HIVE stock opened at C$4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.00. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$8.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE
About HIVE Digital Technologies
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Digital Technologies
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.