Dave Perrill Sells 22,500 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 22,500 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$100,575.00.

Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Dave Perrill sold 30,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$129,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE stock opened at C$4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.00. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.