DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,846.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,846 ($74.32) and last traded at GBX 5,818 ($73.96), with a volume of 104420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,756 ($73.18).

DCC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22. The stock has a market cap of £5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,722.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,632 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,923.12.

DCC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 63.04 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,621.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DCC Company Profile

In other news, insider Donal Murphy sold 11,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,296 ($67.33), for a total transaction of £622,968.48 ($791,976.20). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Stories

