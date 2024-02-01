DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.09

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.09 and last traded at $73.09, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.
DCC Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
