Decred (DCR) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.67 or 0.00036892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $247.94 million and $2.54 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00125379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008241 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,823,793 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

