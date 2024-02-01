Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296,058 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $393.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.00 and a 200-day moving average of $393.31. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.