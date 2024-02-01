Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVGGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 292,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 74,941 shares.The stock last traded at $37.23 and had previously closed at $37.49.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

