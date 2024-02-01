Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.055 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.8%.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.55 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

