Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Stock Up 5.0 %

DLX opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 143,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

