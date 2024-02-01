Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.81.

Shares of TFII opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $138.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TFI International by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in TFI International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

