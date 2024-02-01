dForce USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $461.84 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002352 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.32 million and $461.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00157301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014152 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,612,815 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98870112 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,314.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

