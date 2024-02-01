Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up to $24.31

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $26.50. Digi International shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 96,576 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGII. TheStreet lowered Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Digi International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $963.95 million, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

