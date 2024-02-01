Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.58

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.58 and last traded at $92.55, with a volume of 1072601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,629.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

