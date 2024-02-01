Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 3.9%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 55,040,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 108,444,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

