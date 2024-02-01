Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE DFS opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.