Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Cut by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.52 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

