Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 735,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 708,123 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 233.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 482,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NR opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $552.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

