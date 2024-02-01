Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,142,000 after acquiring an additional 112,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,956,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,891,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in XPO by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 250,180 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

XPO stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 275.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

