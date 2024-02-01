Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $825,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after buying an additional 1,246,448 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 447,824 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,162,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 349,106.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.39 and a one year high of $72.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

