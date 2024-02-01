Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $26,000 in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

