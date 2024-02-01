Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $263,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.9 %

BKR opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

