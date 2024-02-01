Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.95-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.61-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.950-9.150 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $149.81 on Thursday. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dover by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

