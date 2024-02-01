Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $72.08 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

