DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.24

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 6848381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,918,800 shares of company stock worth $110,258,006 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

