DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Cut by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,590,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,736,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.