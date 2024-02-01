Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 8.5% in January

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCO

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $719.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.