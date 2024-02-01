Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Trimmed by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 323,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

