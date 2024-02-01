Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

