Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. 82,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,795,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,887 shares of company stock worth $5,560,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 624,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after buying an additional 515,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.