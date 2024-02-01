Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Eagle Materials worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $226.18 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total value of $708,200.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.