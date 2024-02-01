Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.21-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. Eaton also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.950-10.350 EPS.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $246.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $251.14.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 55.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.