Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.