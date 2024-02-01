Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Sernova Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sernova in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sernova’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of Sernova stock opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. Sernova has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

