Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $18,548,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

