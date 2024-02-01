Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.
EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
