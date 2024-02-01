Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.74. 336,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.