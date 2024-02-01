Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $645.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.15 and a 200-day moving average of $568.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $663.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

