Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2585766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.74.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

