EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 27960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of C$17.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.1852861 EPS for the current year.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

