Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ENPH traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $106.08. 1,026,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $247.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on ENPH
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.