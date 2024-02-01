Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $106.08. 1,026,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $247.00.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

