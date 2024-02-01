Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.93. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.41.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.16. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of C$382.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.3487544 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

