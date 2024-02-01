Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 22.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after buying an additional 189,275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.13 million, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

